UAE ministry waives fee for some services, 50% off for others

Services that cost up to Dh10,000 will now be free of charge.

The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced that it will reduce the fees for 44 of its services and waive the fees for another six starting from May 1, 2021.

Service categories

Services where the fees will be slashed include livestock import and export (six services), horse import (two services), falcon import and export (three services), pet import (three services), veterinary products and companies (four services), other animal consignments (15 services), fertilizer and pesticide trade (five services), agricultural consignments (seven services), and practice of specialized professions and activities (six services).

Services with 50+ per cent fee reduction

The issue or renewal of a license to open a veterinary product company or a livestock farm will see a significant fee reduction from Dh5,000 to Dh2,000, and the fee for the analysis of pesticide residues in local plant products will be lowered from Dh500 to Dh200 per sample. The fees for the release of consignments of reptiles and select other species will drop from Dh100 to just Dh10 per animal.

The fees for the release of agricultural product consignments will be brought down from Dh500 to Dh200. And for the issue of import permits for broodstock and larvae, live animals and birds, hatching eggs, and veterinary products, the fees will drop from Dh300 to Dh100.

The issue of import permits for animal feed and fodder, pesticides, and active substances, and licenses to trade in locally manufactured fertilizers and agricultural conditioners will see a fee reduction from Dh500 to Dh100.

The fee for the issue of a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) certificate to import, export, or re-export falcons will be lowered from Dh300 to Dh75 per bird. Furthermore, the fee for the release of a falcon consignment at borders will be set at Dh50 per bird, compared to Dh200 earlier, and the fee for the issue of a falcon passport will be cut down from Dh500 to Dh200.

Services with waived fees

Among the services with waived fees are the registration and testing of a new plant variety (previously Dh10,000 each). The move aims to encourage the cultivation of new varieties.

And in a bid to boost local livestock production through importing new strains for breeding, the list includes the release of sheep and goat consignments (previously Dh100 per head), and cow and buffalo consignments (previously Dh200 per head).

Moreover, the fee for the permit to use the Organic logo for organic products (previously Dh5,000) will be waived to promote organic agriculture.

The Cabinet Resolution No. 30 of 2021 on fees for MOCCAE’s services exempts customers from late payment fines that were imposed by the Cabinet Resolution No. 14 of 2014. It also exempts research centers and laboratories from paying for permits for the import, export, release, and lab analysis of samples used for research and diagnostic purposes. Furthermore, it exempts small enterprises subsidized by the federal or local government from service fees.

Free services

In addition, MOCCAE offers its customers 22 complimentary services. These include the accreditation of disinfectants, veterinary equipment and supplies, and animal care supplies, approval of veterinary raw materials for import, issue of falcon identification rings, services pertaining to the registration, transfer, and cancellation of the ownership of CITES-listed, species, amendment or cancellation of a professional license, issue or renewal of a fishing boat license, and agricultural and veterinary extension services.

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The service fee reduction is part of MOCCAE’s integrated approach to enhancing national food security, streamlining the food supply chain, increasing local agricultural production, and encouraging young people to become agricultural entrepreneurs. Minimizing the financial burden on investors in the food sector will assist them in expanding their businesses.”

He added: “Teams from the Ministry met with investors and farmers to explore the challenges they face in their work, and identify effective solutions. This has helped us determine which services to target in our fee restructuring drive to improve business continuity.”