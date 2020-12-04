UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi Arabia King Salman on death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal
The three leaders also sent condolences to France's President Emmanuel Macron after former leader Valery Giscard d'Estaing died.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
In his message, Sheikh Khalifa also asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to the Al Saud family.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages expressing their condolences to the Saudi King.
Sheikh Khalifa also has sent a cable of condolences to President Emmanuel Macron of France following the death of the country's former President Valery Giscard d'Estaing on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar condolences to President Macron.
