UAE: Leaders mourn the death of Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid
The courts of emirates have extended their condolences.
The courts of Rulers in UAE have extended their condolences over the passing away of Umma Al Quwain’s Sheikha Shamsa bin Majid, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla and the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mu'alla.
The Court of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death on Sunday.
The Court of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
The Court of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned the death of Sheikha Shamsa bin Majid on Sunday as well.
The Court of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, extended its deepest condolences to the family of the late Umm Al Quwain royal.
The Court of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, announced the death of Sheikha Shamsa bin Majid on Sunday night.
The Ruler’s Court has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. It also announced an official morning of three days, beginning on Monday.
The funeral prayers will be performed Monday morning at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla in Al Ras area of Umm Al Quwain.
