UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on 50th National Day
Oman marks its 50th National Day on November 18.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 50th National Day, observed on November 18.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews