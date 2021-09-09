UAE leaders congratulate Razan Al Mubarak as she is elected president of global conservation body

We are proud of all the daughters of the nation: Sheikh Mohammed

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Razan Al Mubarak, who became only the second woman to be elected as president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The UAE leaders were among those who congratulated Al Mubarak, who is the managing director of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said he is proud of Al Mubarak.

“We are proud of all our national cadres … We are proud of our environmental achievements … We are proud of all the daughters of the nation,” he tweeted as he posted a photo of Al Mubarak.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also posted a congratulatory message: “I am confident her historic appointment will have a lasting, positive impact on international efforts to address the world’s greatest environmental challenges.”

Al Mubarak helped build the species conservation fund named after Sheikh Mohamed (MBZ Fund) into one of the world's largest philanthropic endowments supporting direct species conservation. Since 2009, the MBZ Fund has supported more than 2,250 conservation projects in 180 countries.

Since spring of 2020, the MBZ Fund has also worked to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on species conservation efforts by providing relief grants.

Al Mubarak’s election was announced at IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France, following a two-year international election campaign. A majority of the 1,400 IUCN member organisations, representing more than 150 countries, voted for Al Mubarak.

The world's oldest and largest global environmental network, IUCN is a democratic membership union that harnesses the world’s most influential organisations and experts to conserve nature and accelerate a global transition to sustainable use of natural resources. Composed of more than 18,000 conservation experts and 1,400 member organisations, including states, government agencies, NGOs and indigenous peoples’ organisations, IUCN is considered the global authority on the state of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard the planet.