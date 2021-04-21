- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE leaders congratulate Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of Her Majesty's birthday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on the occasion.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday, but there will be no public celebrations just days after she bade farewell to her husband of seven decades at his funeral.
Elizabeth, who is also the world's longest-reigning monarch, will be at the castle for her birthday, which traditionally passes off with little or no ceremony.
However, this year, with the royals marking two weeks of mourning, there will be no gun salutes at the Tower of London or the capital's Hyde park which usually occur on the queen's birthday.
Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in Bruton Street, central London. She ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, and surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria as Britain's longest-reigning monarch in September, 2015.
Elizabeth is also queen of 15 former British colonies including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
-
Government
UAE leaders congratulate Queen Elizabeth on her...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man on trial for attempting to smuggle...
Visitor held at airport on charges of carrying 577 grams of the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Beggars to face tougher penalties if they...
Punishments will be tougher if a beggar is healthy and has a source... READ MORE
-
Education
College admission worries of CBSE Grade 12...
School heads ask students to stay clam and focused as adjustments... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli