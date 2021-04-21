UAE leaders congratulate Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of Her Majesty's birthday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on the occasion.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday, but there will be no public celebrations just days after she bade farewell to her husband of seven decades at his funeral.

Elizabeth, who is also the world's longest-reigning monarch, will be at the castle for her birthday, which traditionally passes off with little or no ceremony.

However, this year, with the royals marking two weeks of mourning, there will be no gun salutes at the Tower of London or the capital's Hyde park which usually occur on the queen's birthday.

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in Bruton Street, central London. She ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, and surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria as Britain's longest-reigning monarch in September, 2015.

Elizabeth is also queen of 15 former British colonies including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.