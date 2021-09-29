UAE leaders condole with King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the death of Princess Lalla Malika.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to the King of Morocco over the sad demise of his aunt.
