UAE: If you spot a snake on a beach, do not touch or try to catch it

'Sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and do not harm people unless provoked'

Authorities in two Emirates have urged beach-goers to be cautious of sea snakes. They are not to approach the creatures they may spot.

At this time of the year, as winter sets in and temperatures drop, it is common for the marine snakes to seek beaches.

On Thursday, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office put out a fresh reminder.

“Sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and do not harm people unless provoked. They swim to shallow waters to feed and breed and can be seen swimming in open waters or close to beaches, especially on Saadiyat Island and at Abu Dhabi Corniche,” it posted on Twitter.

If you spot a snake, you should not touch it or try to catch it. You can report the sighting to the Abu Dhabi Government call centre on 800 555.

“Anyone bitten by a sea snake must go to hospital immediately,” the media office added.

Earlier, beach-goers in Sharjah were told to not panic if they spot the marine snakes.

The Emirate’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) said the snakes are “peaceful and shy creatures” that do not cause harm unless approached and threatened.