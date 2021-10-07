UAE: If you spot a snake on a beach, do not touch or try to catch it
'Sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and do not harm people unless provoked'
Authorities in two Emirates have urged beach-goers to be cautious of sea snakes. They are not to approach the creatures they may spot.
At this time of the year, as winter sets in and temperatures drop, it is common for the marine snakes to seek beaches.
On Thursday, the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office put out a fresh reminder.
“Sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and do not harm people unless provoked. They swim to shallow waters to feed and breed and can be seen swimming in open waters or close to beaches, especially on Saadiyat Island and at Abu Dhabi Corniche,” it posted on Twitter.
If you spot a snake, you should not touch it or try to catch it. You can report the sighting to the Abu Dhabi Government call centre on 800 555.
“Anyone bitten by a sea snake must go to hospital immediately,” the media office added.
Earlier, beach-goers in Sharjah were told to not panic if they spot the marine snakes.
The Emirate’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) said the snakes are “peaceful and shy creatures” that do not cause harm unless approached and threatened.
-
Government
UAE: If you spot a snake on a beach, do not touch ...
'Sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE condemns Houthis' explosive drone attack...
The UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is 'a dangerous... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 1 dead, 1 injured as truck overturns in...
The truck was on its way to the port of Fujairah when the driver lost ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Thursday
Chance of fog or mist formation over&nbs... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Daily cases hit 18-month low
Doctors share how the UAE deployed emergency response on a war... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 9 expats bag over Dh100,000 each at Mahzooz...
The winners said the prize money will help fulfil their longstanding... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
The historical event will be held at La Perle in Al Habtoor City,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Watch immersive theatre shows at Al...
Artists in Motion — led by director Richard Lindsay — is... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Sports
India hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?