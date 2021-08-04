UAE: Hijri New Year holiday for private sector announced; long weekend for residents
Residents will get a long weekend in August.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1443 will be marked by the private sector on Thursday, August 12, this year.
According to the Islamic calendar, the month of Zul Hijjah is likely to end on Monday, August 9, if it lasts a full 30 days, marking Tuesday, August 10 as Muharram 1, 1443. However, if the month of Zul Hijjah lasts only 29 days, then Muharram 1 will fall on Monday, August 9.
UAE public sector holiday announced
The date is subject to the sighting of the moon.
