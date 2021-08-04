Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

UAE: Hijri New Year holiday for private sector announced; long weekend for residents

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 4, 2021

(Wam file)

Residents will get a long weekend in August.


The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1443 will be marked by the private sector on Thursday, August 12, this year.

According to the Islamic calendar, the month of Zul Hijjah is likely to end on Monday, August 9, if it lasts a full 30 days, marking Tuesday, August 10 as Muharram 1, 1443. However, if the month of Zul Hijjah lasts only 29 days, then Muharram 1 will fall on Monday, August 9.

UAE public sector holiday announced

The date is subject to the sighting of the moon.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20130315&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=303159994&Ref=AR&profile=1010 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1010,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 