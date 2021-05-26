UAE Government secures top rankings in global indicators

Emirati government is number one globally when it comes to the absence of bureaucracy index.

The UAE Government has ranked among the top worldwide in specific indicators. The government scores high in global development indicators.

According to the annual competitiveness book issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, the Emirati government is number one globally when it comes to the absence of bureaucracy index. It is second in the ability of a government policy to adapt.

In the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum, the UAE Government is number three when it comes to government’s response to change; and fourth in long-term vision.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs stated that the visions of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, enabled the UAE government to achieve leadership in global competitiveness indicators despite the circumstances the world has gone through, and the constant rapid changes during the past year, which is the product of a proactive leadership philosophy that focuses on sustainable development, resilience and readiness for the future.

Hi Excellency Muhammad Al-Gergawi said that the product of this proactive thinking was reflected in the government's ability to achieve complete continuity in providing services, through the advanced technological and digital solutions it had developed, and the smooth transition to a remote work and distance learning system, which ensured the continuous production and achievement and enabled various groups and individuals in society to adapt and overcome the pandemic direct effects on them.

Hi Excellency added that the UAE government has cemented its leadership in government development indicators monitored by the most prominent global reports, stressing that attaining these achievements despite the unprecedented circumstances and challenges that the pandemic imposed on governments around the world indicates the level of progress achieved by the UAE government in terms of efficiency, ability and proactive thinking aimed at enhancing readiness and flexibility to face future challenges.

It is worth noting that the UAE government has achieved advanced positions in the global competitiveness indicators, as the country ranked 9th globally in the annual book of global competitiveness 2020 issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, and 4th in the Edelman Government Trust Index 2020.

The UAE also achieved the first position in the world in 121 indicators among the most important global competitiveness reports, and the first in the Arab world in 437 indicators, and it came in the list of the top 10 countries in the world in 314 indicators.