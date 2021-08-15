UAE Golden Visa: New portal to check eligibility of students launched in Abu Dhabi

All you need to do is visit the website and enter some details.

A new website has been launched in Abu Dhabi to check if students are eligible for the Golden Visa.

All parents need to do is visit www.adro.gov.ae and enter the Emirates ID and student number.

The tool has been launched by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), and follows the Emirates Schools Establishment's (ESE) announcement that 2,036 exceptional students - 950 of which study in Abu Dhabi - have been qualified to apply for the Golden Visa.

As detailed by the ESE, students who have achieved total scores of 95 per cent or higher in their UAE Ministry of Education curriculum final exams qualify to apply for the student Golden Visa.

Once students show as eligible for the Golden Visa, parents can proceed to any TAMM Service Centre or Tas-heel Centre' to begin the application process.

They may also apply online through the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (ICA) at www.ica.gov.ae.