UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on September 8, 2021

'Please avoid visiting suspicious sites, only access the official UAE embassy website for information'


The UAE Embassy in New Delhi tweeted a Disclaimer on Wednesday advising all visitors and clients to access the official website for necessary information.

“Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs,” said the tweet.

Last month, an Embassy official had told Khaleej Times about fake flight approval letters being sold by scamsters posing as UAE embassy authorities. The conmen were using a fake website to tout approval letters to UAE residents stuck in India and wanting to return to the UAE.




