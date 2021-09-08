UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
'Please avoid visiting suspicious sites, only access the official UAE embassy website for information'
The UAE Embassy in New Delhi tweeted a Disclaimer on Wednesday advising all visitors and clients to access the official website for necessary information.
“Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs,” said the tweet.
Disclaimer!! @UAEembassyIndia advises all its visitors & clients to visit it’s official website for any necessary information by clicking on below link:https://t.co/9gTb14WWeF— UAE Embassy-Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) September 8, 2021
Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs pic.twitter.com/PbNcK00CX5
Last month, an Embassy official had told Khaleej Times about fake flight approval letters being sold by scamsters posing as UAE embassy authorities. The conmen were using a fake website to tout approval letters to UAE residents stuck in India and wanting to return to the UAE.
