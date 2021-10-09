UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security cameras, signboards
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face temporary imprisonment.
Deliberately damaging or removing signboards and surveillance cameras is considered a crime that is punishable by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000, the UAE’s Public Prosecution said on Saturday.
The authority took to social media to explain Article 294 of the Federal Penal Code, which states that: “Whoever removes, breaks, or damages one of the machines, tools or signboards necessary for the prevention of accidents, or surveillance cameras — or whoever renders such items no longer good for use...— shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not less than a year and a fine of not less than Dh50,000.”
ALSO READ:
Video: 300,000 cameras make Dubai 'one of the safest cities' in the world
Video: Surveillance cameras in UAE taxis, buses to boost safety
Sharjah: Over 11,300 cameras help police ensure safety
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face temporary imprisonment. “In all cases, the criminal shall be ordered to pay the amount of the damages caused,” state news agency WAM reported.
The Public Prosecution’s advisory was part of its ongoing campaign to raise awareness and promote a legal culture in the country.
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa issues decree to adopt 10...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Americas
Net-Zero 2050: Kerry lauds UAE for 'incredibly...
Kerry also thanked the UAE for using Expo 2020 Dubai to draw... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Decree issued to adopt 10 principles for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 146 Covid-19 cases, 188 recoveries...
The new cases were detected through 308,740 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Pakistan pavilion issues temporary closure...
Members of the general public will not be allowed to enter the venue... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?