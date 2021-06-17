UAE condemns Houthi drone attack bid on Saudi's Khamis Mushait
Coalition forces intercepted a booby-trapped drone sent by Houthi militias to Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
The UAE has expressed its strong denunciation and condemnation of the attempts by the Iran-backed Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with a booby-trapped drone, which was intercepted by Coalition forces.
The UAE affirmed, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, energy supplies and the stability of the global economy, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom, standing shoulder to shoulder with it against every threat to its security and stability and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
"The security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the ministry concluded.
