UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with 2 booby-trapped drones, 4 ballistic missiles
Coalition Forces intercepted and thwarted the attempt.
The UAE has strongly denounced the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militias’ systematic attempts to target civilians and civilian structures in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, with two booby-trapped drones and four ballistic missiles intercepted and destroyed by the Coalition Forces.
In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Wednesday, the UAE said that the continued threat of these attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which target vital civilian infrastructure and the security in the Kingdom. The Ministry further stressed that the continued terrorist attacks are fresh evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
MoFAIC reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The statement emphasised that "the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability."
