UAE Cabinet reshuffled: Meet the new ministers

Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while others are taking on new roles.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday announced the formation of a new UAE Cabinet.

Here’s a list of the new ministers:

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

He is the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the First Deputy Chairman of The Dubai Executive Council and the Chairman of the Ruler’s Court of Dubai.

He holds a number of leadership positions in the city, with responsibilities focused on boosting government performance and promoting the emirate’s economic sector.

He chairs the Board of the Dubai Judicial Council, the Board of DIFC–Dubai International Financial Centre, the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, and the Strategic Affairs Council of the Dubai Executive Council.

Sheikh Maktoum holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the American University in Dubai. He undertook a number of professional development opportunities at Harvard University in the US, as well as the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in the UAE. He was born in Dubai on November 24, 1983.

Mohammed bin Hadi Ahmed Abdullah Al Hussaini

Mohammed bin Hadi Ahmed Abdullah Al Hussaini is now the UAE’s Minister of State for Financial Affairs, succeeding Obaid Al Tayer.

Al Hussaini is an experienced banker with an extensive track record in finance and investment. He serves on the board of directors of the Emirates Investment Authority and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, as well as the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) and Emirates NBD.

Born in 1976, he holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in international business from Switzerland.

Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri

Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri — previously Minister of State for Food and Water Security — becomes the Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Almheiri has been responsible for monitoring national food stocks, investing in food technology, and following up international relations in this area.

Before that, Almheiri was appointed as Minister of State for Food Security following the Cabinet reshuffle in October 2017. Her responsibilities included overseeing the development of the necessary infrastructure that would ensure the country’s food security objectives, in line with UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.

Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi

Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi becomes the Minister for the Affairs of the Federal Supreme Council.

Staff Maj-Gen Al Ketbi served as commander of support units for the UAE Armed Forces from 2012 to 2021, a long military career with the Army.

He has served as the director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and was previously director of the Ruler’s Representative Office in Al Dhafra Region of the Capital.

An active participant in a number of international forums, he has also been a prominent member of many preparatory and organisational working groups and committees in Abu Dhabi.

Al Ketbi holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree in military sciences from Zayed II Military College and was born on June 6, 1956.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi has been appointed the Minister of Justice. He will be succeeding Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi.

Al Nuaimi is an economist specialising in financial management and security. He started his career with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, going on to serve as an economist with the Supreme Council for National Security, and then a director of economic affairs at the council.

He sits on the Board of Directors of the UAE Competitiveness Council and serves in a number of strategic government committees, including the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations; the Strategic Impact Economic Activities Committee; the Supreme Committee for Foreign Aid; and the National Covid-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee.

He holds a master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Boston University (BU) in the US. He was born in Al Ain on January 1, 1976.

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar is now the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation. He will be replacing Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli.

Al Awar is an experienced executive in both the public and private sectors. He started his business career at Emirates Global Aluminium, going on to work with Dubai Oil. He also held senior management roles at Mubadala Investment, Dolphin Energy Limited, and HSBC.

He was appointed director-general of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in 2009, and sits on the board of the Emirates National Oil Company, the Supreme Council of the National Defense College, the University of Dubai, and is a member of the Higher Colleges of Technology board of trustees.

Al Awar received his PhD from Colorado School of Mines in the US. He was born on October 21, 1968.

