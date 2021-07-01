UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa holders
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive the Golden Visa will remain valid.
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the start of issuing of work permits for holders of Golden Visas.
The step is an implementation of the Cabinet resolution, under which work permits for Golden Visa holders were created.
The ministry stated that such permits are required in three cases. First are those who were unemployed when they received their Golden Residency, and wish to start working for a certain employer. Second are Golden Residency holders who plan to start working for a new employer. Third is when a current employer wishes to renew the work permit and contract of a Golden Residency holder.
The ministry explained that the same rules and procedures related to the issuance of work permits and contracts apply to dependents registered on their parents' residency if they are applying for work and are Golden Visa holders.
Work permits and contracts concluded between employers and workers who receive the Golden Residency will remain valid, and subject to all applicable UAE legislations.
According to the ministry, fees prescribed and applicable fees for work permits for those outside the country, as well as fees for renewing and amending work permits and contracts, will also be applicable to Golden Residency holders.
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Motorists warned against driving without...
Cites example of an errant teenager whose reckless act led to an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE urges parents to get kids of 12-15...
Many parents have had their children inoculated with the vaccine to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Quicker test results as Abu Dhabi healthcare ...
Once completed, the results are available in a patient’s... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: 4 Indians fly to Sharjah on Air ...
UAE is allowing entry to investor visa holders and their dependents,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,675 Covid cases, 1,556 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 291,003 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Stranded expats fly via Armenia
Travel agents recommend ICA, GDRFA approvals before travel. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews