UAE authority issues warning over fake link that offers Dh5,500 per month
The TDRA routinely alerts residents about online scams and bogus claims.
A website link that promises "emergency" monthly cash from the UAE government is fake, authorities have said.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) advised residents to not click on the anonymous link that is purportedly of an official UAE government entity.
— TDRA (@tdrauae) August 18, 2021
Important notice!
Do not click on anonymous links claiming to be official entities, it could breach your #privacy! #informationsecurity @MOFUAE pic.twitter.com/Fgi0CXBzTp
"It could breach your privacy," the TDRA warned.
Users are lured into clicking on the link with an offer to get Dh5,500 per month.
The bogus message reads: "Don't miss this government emergency cash. Each recipient will receive Dh5,500 per month for six months. It takes a few second to apply. Don't miss this great opportunity."
The TDRA routinely alerts residents about online scams and bogus claims. Last month, the authority denied a viral social media post that suggests it is possible for scammers to steal residents' personal information via a phone call.
It also debunked another social media scam that suggested residents' phones could be hacked if they make calls about the Covid-19 vaccine.
Last year, the Abu Dhabi Police had debunked an online scam that took users to a police website, demanding Dh3,000 to avoid their laptops being shut off for "watching inappropriate stuff online".
-
Government
UAE govt giving Dh5,500 cash per month? It's fake ...
The TDRA routinely alerts residents about online scams and bogus... READ MORE
-
Transport
E-55, W-29 among 100 fancy Dubai vehicle number...
Registration of bidders starts on Sunday, August 22. READ MORE
-
Government
Dh4,000 Golden Visa package for doctors in Abu...
The Golden Visa has been launched to boost Abu Dhabi's development... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the...
Dusty conditions during the day. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Golden Visas for humanitarians announced
The news was announced on the eve of International Humanitarian Day,... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE govt giving Dh5,500 cash per month? It's fake ...
The TDRA routinely alerts residents about online scams and bogus... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Abu Dhabi travel: Those with US, UK visas...
An approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 170 motorists fined Dh1,000 each for...
They were also given six black points each. READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse