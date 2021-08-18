UAE authority issues warning over fake link that offers Dh5,500 per month

The TDRA routinely alerts residents about online scams and bogus claims.

A website link that promises "emergency" monthly cash from the UAE government is fake, authorities have said.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) advised residents to not click on the anonymous link that is purportedly of an official UAE government entity.



Important notice!



Do not click on anonymous links claiming to be official entities, it could breach your #privacy! #informationsecurity @MOFUAE pic.twitter.com/Fgi0CXBzTp — TDRA (@tdrauae) August 18, 2021

"It could breach your privacy," the TDRA warned.

Users are lured into clicking on the link with an offer to get Dh5,500 per month.

The bogus message reads: "Don't miss this government emergency cash. Each recipient will receive Dh5,500 per month for six months. It takes a few second to apply. Don't miss this great opportunity."

The TDRA routinely alerts residents about online scams and bogus claims. Last month, the authority denied a viral social media post that suggests it is possible for scammers to steal residents' personal information via a phone call.

It also debunked another social media scam that suggested residents' phones could be hacked if they make calls about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Last year, the Abu Dhabi Police had debunked an online scam that took users to a police website, demanding Dh3,000 to avoid their laptops being shut off for "watching inappropriate stuff online".