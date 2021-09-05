UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of political, economic and social development.
The UAE leaders have announced 10 principles that will govern the country's future over the next 50 years.
The document, titled 'Principles of the 50', was jointly announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Sheikh Mohammed said the document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of political, economic and social development.
He said the UAE's first priority is development and its goal is for everyone to work as one team. "Our country is one ... our flag is one," he tweeted.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE's position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years.
"Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise & investments."
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Transport
Ajman-Abu Dhabi bus services resume today
A ticket costs Dh35, but for Masaar card users, it’s Dh30. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till...
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Masked gang given a year in jail for...
The four men stole a safe from the business READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till...
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: Green, freelance visas...
The projects are set to usher in the next phase of growth for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: New visa scheme for kids aged 15 and above
The initiative was announced on Sunday. READ MORE
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9
4 September 2021
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
News
UAE jobs: IT roles that are most in demand in UAE in 2021-22