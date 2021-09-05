UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years

The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of political, economic and social development.

The UAE leaders have announced 10 principles that will govern the country's future over the next 50 years.

The document, titled 'Principles of the 50', was jointly announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohammed said the document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of political, economic and social development.

He said the UAE's first priority is development and its goal is for everyone to work as one team. "Our country is one ... our flag is one," he tweeted.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE's position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years.

"Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise & investments."