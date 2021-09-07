UAE: Ajman Ruler donates Dh4 million to underprivileged families
Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Sheikh Humaid's assumption of power in the emirate.
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed the distribution of Dh4 million to underprivileged families with limited income in Ajman, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Sheikh Humaid's assumption of power in the emirate.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, will follow up on the gesture in his capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation.
Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that this donation from the Ruler of Ajman came to help families with low incomes and disadvantaged people.
She added that the Dh4 million will be distributed to two thousand cards, each card contains an amount of Dh2,000 to purchase basic needs from the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society.
-
Government
UAE: Ajman Ruler donates Dh4 million to...
Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Sheikh Humaid's assumption of ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: University launches programme to help unlock ...
It will support the nation's long-term strategy to become a global... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Nurseries must address Covid violations in 3 days ...
A total of 87 nurseries in Sharjah welcomed students to a new... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Hit-and-run motorist caught with traffic...
He fled the site of the accident for fear that the vehicle would be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Police to carry out mock drill...
The mega event will start its six-month run on Friday, October 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Nurseries must address Covid violations in 3 days ...
A total of 87 nurseries in Sharjah welcomed students to a new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Verified to Fly service temporarily...
Airline said passengers can still fly even if they have not been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible...
Beds have been added at facilities around the country. READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate