UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
UAE underscores commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism
The UAE Cabinet has issued Resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).
The resolution underscores the UAE's commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.
The resolution demands that regulatory authorities monitor and identify any individuals or entities affiliated with or associated with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.
Following is the full list of added individuals:
1. Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE)
2. Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE)
3. Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE)
4. Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE)
5. Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)
6. Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)
7. Mohammed Ahmed Musaed Saeed (Yemen)
8. Hayder Habeeb Ali (Iraq)
9. Basim Yousuf Hussein Alshaghanbi (Iraq)
10. Sharif Ahmed Sharif Ba Alawi (Yemen)
11. Manoj Sabharwal Om Prakash (India)
12. Rashed Saleh Saleh Al Jarmouzi (Yemen)
13. Naif Nasser Saleh Aljarmouzi (Yemen)
14. Zubiullah Abdul Qahir Durani (Afghanistan)
15. Suliman Saleh Salem Aboulan (Yemen)
16. Adel Ahmed Salem Obaid Ali Badrah (Yemen)
17. Ali Nasser Alaseeri (Saudi Arabia)
18. Fadhl Saleh Salem Altayabi (Yemen)
19. Ashur Omar Ashur Obaidoon (Yemen)
20. Hazem Mohsen Farhan + Hazem Mohsen Al Farhan (Syria)
21. Mehdi Azizollah Kiasati (Iran)
22. Farshad Jafar Hakemzadeh (Iran)
23. Seyyed Reza Mohmmad Ghasemi (Iran)
24. Mohsen Hassan Kargarhodjat Abadi (Iran)
25. Ibrahim Mahmood Ahmed Mohammed (Iran)
26. Osama Housen Dughaem (Syria)
27. Abdurrahaman Ado Musa (Nigeria)
28. Salihu Yusuf Adamu (Nigeria)
29. Bashir Ali Yusuf (Nigeria)
30. Muhammed Ibrahim Isa (Nigeria)
31. Ibrahim Ali Alhassan (Nigeria)
32. Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (Nigeria)
33. Alaa Khanfurah - Alaa Abdulrazzaq Ali Khanfurah - Alaa Alkhanfurah (Syria)
34. Fadi Said Kamar (Great Britain)
35. Walid Kamel Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
36. Khaled Walid Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
37. Imad Khallak Kantakdzhi (Russia)
38. Mouhammad Ayman Tayseer Rashid Marayat (Jordan)
Following is the full list of the added entities:
1. Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC
2. H F Z A Arzoo International F Z E
3. Hanan Shipping L.L.C
4. Four Corners Trading Est
5. Sasco Logistic L.L.C
6. AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC
7. Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C)
8. Al Jarmoozi Transport By Heavy & Light Trucks (L.L.C)
9. Naser Aljarmouzi Ceneral Trading (L.L.C)
10. Naser Aljarmouzi Cargo & Clearing LLC
11. Wave Tech Computer LLC
12. NYBI Trading - FZE
13. KCL General Trading F Z E
14. Alinma Group
15. Al Omgy & Bros Money Exchange
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid forecast for Tuesday
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its...
UAE underscores commitment to target and dismantle networks that... READ MORE
-
News
Students stuck abroad can continue e-learning...
Parents must provide the reason for the student being out of the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Dh1,000 fine for crowding at accident...
Filming and sharing footage will also invite a prison term and fine,... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
Pay freezes disappear and optimism returns, research shows. READ MORE
-
News
Nuclear power plant: Unit 2 connects to...
At full capacity, the unit will add a further 1,400MW of clean... READ MORE
-
Aviation
No quick recovery in sight for global aviation...
Global airline capacity expected to increase by less than 15 per cent ... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
Such updates occur in recognition of special events. READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3