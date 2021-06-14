UAE: Abu Dhabi summer campaign launched to protect workers from heat stress
Launched with strategic partners, the programme covers various sectors.
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched the "Safety in Heat" programme coinciding with the decision to prohibit work during midday in Abu Dhabi.
The programme prohibits working outdoors during midday during the summer and in facilities where workers are working under direct sunlight from 12:30pm to 3:00pm.
This law will be applicable for three months (from June 15 to 15September) every year.
As part of its yearly activities, the centre aims to launch this programme to raise awareness on taking the necessary measures by employers and supervisors to protect workers from heat and avoid exposure to heat stress. The programme focuses on educating workers about the risks they run by being exposed to sunlight during midday, and about and methods of protection.
UAE midday break effective from June 15
Matar Al Nuaimi, ADPHC Director-General, said that the initiative reflects the interest of the Abu Dhabi Government in educating workers and employers about their rights and duties to preserve their safety and reduce the number of injuries resulting from heat stress. It also reflects the centre's commitment, as the body concerned with public health affairs including occupational health and safety.
He added that the programme - launched with strategic partners - covers various sectors operating in Abu Dhabi, such as construction, waste, energy, tourism, culture, health, transportation, and food sectors.
ADPHC provides, through this annual awareness programme, a variety of materials that assist businesses in dealing with this issue. ADPHC will provide support and advice to all businesses in this regard.
ADPHC, through this programme, calls on all businesses that exercise their activities within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and have workers in open places under direct sunlight to familiarise them with the requirements of the "Safety in Heat" and implement them. It also urges businesses to ensure the development of proper health control measures to protect them from heat stress, as well as the distribution of responsibilities and the provision of necessary online training in this period for all concerned people.
The centre calls on all businesses to print the instructions on eating healthy food, drinking water, taking breaks and wearing suitable personal protective equipment and others, and to distribute them in the places where workers gather.
Al Nuaimi also remarked on the necessity of strict compliance to preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 at work.
-
Government
UAE: Abu Dhabi summer campaign launched to...
Launched with strategic partners, the programme covers various... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: 30 violations detected in taxis, limos...
In four days, the RTA inspected 321 taxis and detected 28 offences. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: New primary school to open for students...
It will cater to students from FS1 to Year 6. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for leaving dirty cars on Abu...
Abandoned vehicles will also be seized. READ MORE
-
Telecom
Free internet calling apps in UAE: Is it legal to ...
VPN use is illegal when it comes to accessing or downloading calling... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi's green pass: All your questions...
You’d need the pass to gain entry to most public places... READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?