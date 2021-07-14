UAE: 8 varsities to train 20,000 students in coding

Three digital libraries to be set up to train students in coding.

The National Programme for Coders, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, earlier this week, on Wednesday announced that eight national universities will empower 20,000 students with coding skills as part of the first phase of the programme.

The list of participating national universities includes the Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa University, Zayed University, University of Dubai, Abu Dhabi University, Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, American University in Dubai and the University of Sharjah.

The national universities participating in the programme will launch special clubs for coders on their campuses to provide them with the opportunity to participate in Hackathon competitions specialised in programming, both locally and globally. In the next phase, these universities will also organise several training workshops and academic lectures with top experts and specialists from the UAE and abroad.

The programme will provide 500 training opportunities for undergraduates in local, regional, and international companies in the UAE and abroad.

Coders can earn up to Dh35,000

Under this programme, three digital libraries will be launched in collaboration with Amazon, Huawei, and IBM, to give undergraduates in the UAE the opportunity to learn how to use various programming applications and apply them practically, as well as to introduce them to the coding techniques and tools used in various sectors and markets.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said that the launch of digital libraries represents a new step in activating the global public and private partnerships within the framework of the National Programme for Coders.

Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, President of Zayed University, said that the ultimate objective of Zayed University’s partnership with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence with regards to the Program for Coders initiative, is to ensure implementation of such national priority agenda items.

“Coding has become a significant requirement for fresh graduates that may bolster a candidate’s employment opportunities. Through this strategic partnership, we will be able to equip Zayed University graduates and the youth in the UAE with the necessary skills that will provide them with a competitive edge in the employment market,” she said.

“We are currently formulating new students’ clubs, workshops and training courses to support the initiative on both campuses, that targets students within Zayed University and from other academic bodies, including schools,” she added.

“We have recently introduced a new academic concentration related to web and mobile application development, where programming plays a vital role, as students will be required to complete one-third of their degree on learning programming,” said the minister.

