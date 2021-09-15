UAE: 46 food outlets fined, 60 get warnings for flouting anti-Covid measures

The municipality has set up a hotline to receive complaints from the public.

A total of 46 food establishments were fined and 60 others issued warnings for violating the precautionary measures put in place to combat Covid-19 pandemic. The crackdown came during an intensified inspection campaign targeting 500 food outlets, manufactures and importers to check their compliance with the stipulated regulations.

Maitha Jassim Shafi, director of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, said the civic body has also set up a hotline to receive complaints from the public to respond to them directly.

She added that public health inspectors in the municipality stepped up their inspections on all sites in the Falaj Al Mualla area to ensure that the food establishments meet health and food safety requirements and adhere to anti-Covid rules.

She stressed that the municipality organises scheduled and periodic inspection campaigns to monitor food outlets and take action against the violators.