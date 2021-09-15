UAE: 46 food outlets fined, 60 get warnings for flouting anti-Covid measures
The municipality has set up a hotline to receive complaints from the public.
A total of 46 food establishments were fined and 60 others issued warnings for violating the precautionary measures put in place to combat Covid-19 pandemic. The crackdown came during an intensified inspection campaign targeting 500 food outlets, manufactures and importers to check their compliance with the stipulated regulations.
Maitha Jassim Shafi, director of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, said the civic body has also set up a hotline to receive complaints from the public to respond to them directly.
She added that public health inspectors in the municipality stepped up their inspections on all sites in the Falaj Al Mualla area to ensure that the food establishments meet health and food safety requirements and adhere to anti-Covid rules.
She stressed that the municipality organises scheduled and periodic inspection campaigns to monitor food outlets and take action against the violators.
-
Government
UAE: 46 food outlets fined, 60 get warnings for...
The municipality has set up a hotline to receive complaints from the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 women ordered to pay Dh150,000 for pushing ...
The victim had to be hospitalised for more than 20 days READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Expat on trial for attempted murder of...
The girl called the cops after regaining consciousness. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date,...
Fans in the UAE can pre-order their favourite iPhone this week. READ MORE
-
Technology
iPhone 13 will boost 5G adoption, say experts
Apple on Tuesday announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips,...
The new phone will start retailing at Dh2,567 READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed orders humanitarian flights to...
Materials will be immediately sent out to those affected by floods READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
14 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to begin A380 service to Istanbul from October 1