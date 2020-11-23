Two Indian sisters get 10-year UAE Golden Visa after parents' murder

The GDRFA and the Dubai Police also announced that the girls' education and accommodation will be fully taken care of.

Two Indian sisters, whose parents were murdered, have been given the 10-year Golden Visas in Dubai. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and the Dubai Police also announced that the girls' education and accommodation will be fully taken care of. Their grandparents were also given Golden Visas.

According to the Dubai Police, the girls were awarded full scholarships by the Canadian University Dubai and Repton School Dubai, in addition to accommodation for them and their grandparents.

Captain Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh said that the Victim Support Programme at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) communicated with the two girls after the death of their father and provided them with psychological support. Arrangement were made for legal procedures pertaining to the case of the girls at the Public Prosecutor's Office in Dubai, in cooperation with the Indian authorities, to get them special permits to facilitate their travel to India during the Covid-19 so that they could live with their grandparents in India.

"Despite the presence of the two girls in India, Dubai Police was keenly interested in communicating with them as they expressed their desire to fulfil the wish of their parents to live and study in Dubai," said Captain Abdullah Al Sheikh.

Brigadier Ahmed Rafee, Director of Administrative Affairs at the Dubai Police, said: "Under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Dubai Police decided to fulfil the wish of the girls' father who wanted his daughters to complete their university education in Dubai."

David Cook, headmaster of Repton School Dubai, expressed his happiness for partnering with Dubai Police in this noble cause, "Schools are first and foremost communities of support, welfare, and pastoral care. When we heard of the tragic news about what had happened to the family of one of our pupils, we wanted to do all that we could to help during this very difficult time. We have been very grateful for the support by several members of Dubai Police."

Professor Karim Chelli, vice-chancellor and president of the Canadian University said,"We are delighted to be part of this humanitarian initiative and provide one girl a full scholarship to study engineering in the college of engineering for four years and bear all the cost of her study that amount to up to Dh300,000."