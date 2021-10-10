Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new ambassadors

In a ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed highlights importance of diplomatic initiatives to promote international cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE, at the venue of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their new diplomatic mission. He also highlighted the importance of diplomatic initiatives to promote greater international cooperation in ushering in a bright new phase of global growth following one of the most challenging crises the world has faced in its modern history. Sheikh Mohammed also stressed on the importance of boosting international collaboration to tackle cross-borders issues, promote global development and enhance the wellbeing of people across the world.

Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of Nassar Habashneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE; Inigo de Palacio, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain; Moussa Mohamed Ahmed, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti; and Lovemore Mazemo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

He also received the credentials of non-resident ambassadors Hun Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia; Luis Alonso Velásquez, Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras; and Chitem Tenzin, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The newly appointed ambassadors to the UAE conveyed the greetings of their leaders to the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and expressed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.