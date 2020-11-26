Sheikh Mohammed opens new FNC session virtually

On the first session’s agenda is a review of the FNC statement on the Emirati-Israeli Peace Accord, as well as two public topics.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, virtually opened the new session of the Federal National Council (FNC) today. It marks the start of the second ordinary term of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter, chaired by its speaker, Saqr Ghobash.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said all the council’s members shall represent all the needs of the country and the people.

“One of the advantage secrets of our country is the spirit of a team that combines the legislative and executive powers for the good of our country and the supreme national interest,” he tweeted.

On the first session’s agenda is a review of the FNC statement on the Emirati-Israeli Peace Accord. Two public topics adopted by the Social, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee were also up for discussion. The first is on regulating volunteer work, while the second is on the policy of the Ministry of Community Development to develop the social security system. This will be approved and submitted to the government for approval for discussion at the FNC, in the presence of relevant ministers.

The FNC members will direct 15 questions to government representatives related to food industries, empowering Emirati graduates, health, housing, emergencies and crises, and community prevention. (With inputs from Wam)