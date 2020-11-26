Sheikh Mohammed opens new FNC session virtually
On the first session’s agenda is a review of the FNC statement on the Emirati-Israeli Peace Accord, as well as two public topics.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, virtually opened the new session of the Federal National Council (FNC) today. It marks the start of the second ordinary term of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter, chaired by its speaker, Saqr Ghobash.
In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said all the council’s members shall represent all the needs of the country and the people.
“One of the advantage secrets of our country is the spirit of a team that combines the legislative and executive powers for the good of our country and the supreme national interest,” he tweeted.
.. .. .. pic.twitter.com/fw7XM3DrLs— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 26, 2020
On the first session’s agenda is a review of the FNC statement on the Emirati-Israeli Peace Accord. Two public topics adopted by the Social, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee were also up for discussion. The first is on regulating volunteer work, while the second is on the policy of the Ministry of Community Development to develop the social security system. This will be approved and submitted to the government for approval for discussion at the FNC, in the presence of relevant ministers.
The FNC members will direct 15 questions to government representatives related to food industries, empowering Emirati graduates, health, housing, emergencies and crises, and community prevention. (With inputs from Wam)
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 7.7°C in...
The top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas, according to... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Minister of...
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conveyed to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince the ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Two Dubai roads to be renamed Kite Beach Street
The Kite Beach Street stretches 1,500m, has 370 parking slots, and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man cleared of barging into Dubai firm,...
He demanded funds be deposited in his bank account. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews