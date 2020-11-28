Sheikh Mohammed launches Dubai Leaders programme
Ruler also witnessed the graduation of two batches of the Mohammed bin Rashid Program for Leaders.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday launched the "Dubai Leaders" programme.
"The aim is to ensure that there are qualified leaders who are able to continue the process of building in the same spirit and with the same leadership culture," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed also witnessed the graduation of two batches of the Mohammed bin Rashid Program for Leaders within the programs of the International Mandate and Influential Leadership, along with a group of graduates of the Master’s in Executive Leadership at the University of Paris.
" " .. .. pic.twitter.com/FDDAg8ijaw— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 28, 2020
"Preparing new generations of leaders is to ensure the sustainability and continuity of our path," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
