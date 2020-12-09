Sheikh Mohammed issues new laws to enhance efficiency of Dubai govt entities

Ruler issues legislations aimed at enhancing efficiency and flexibility of Dubai government entities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued new legislations on Wednesday aimed at increasing the efficiency and flexibility of Dubai government entities.

The new legislations include Laws No. (15), (16), (17) and (18) of 2020, and Decree No. (34) of 2020.

Organisations under the purview of the new legislations include Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, Dubai Real Estate Institute and Dubai Institute for Human Resource Development. The legislations are part of Dubai Government’s efforts to constantly raise excellence and enhance operational efficiency.

Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee

Under Decree No. (34) of 2020 all the mandates, assets and staff of Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee will be merged into the Supreme Council of Energy.

According to the Decree, staff of the Committee will be transferred to the Council while retaining all their employee rights. The budget allocated to the Committee by the Department of Finance will be also transferred to the Supreme Council of Energy, which will be responsible for all the commitments and liabilities of the Committee. The Decree is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The new Decree annuls Decree No. (26) of 2009, Decision No. (6) of 2020, and any other legislation that contradicts its provisions.

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

As per the newly issued Law No. (15) of 2020, some of the mandates and functions of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation will be transferred to the Community Development Authority. These include mandates regarding movable and immovable property related to minors. Two organisational units, the Departments of Social Studies and Research, and Welfare and Rehabilitation will also be transferred from the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation to the Community Development Authority.

Law No. (15) of 2020, which will be effective from the date of its issuance, also directs the transfer of functions related to donations, gifts, wills, Zakat, endowments, as well as Dubai government financial support for minors to the Authority, except for investments of minors managed by the Foundation.

Staff members who will be transferred from the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation to the Community Development Authority as per the new Law will retain all their employee rights. In addition, budgets allocated to the two departments will be also transferred to the Authority.

The new Law has set a three-month deadline for Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and Community Development Authority to coordinate with each other to complete the transfer. The deadline can be extended by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Law, which will be published in the Official Gazette, annuls any other legislation that contradicts it.

Dubai Real Estate Institute

Law No. (16) of 2020 pertains to the dissolution of the Dubai Real Estate Institute, whose commitments and liabilities will be transferred to the Dubai Land Department. The Law also stipulates that only employees who are deemed to be a good fit for the Department’s objectives will be transferred to the Dubai Land Department. The Law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Dubai Institute for Human Resource Development

According to Law No. (17) of 2020, Dubai Institute for Human Resource Development will be dissolved and all its assets including financial assets and real estate ownership will be transferred to the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG). The Institute’s staff members who will be transferred to MBRSG, after consultation with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, will retain all their employee rights. Budgets allocated to the Institute will also be transferred to MBRSG. The Law will be effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The new Law annuls Law No. (12) of 2003 pertaining to the establishment of the Institute, along with any other legislation that contradicts it.

Meanwhile, Law No. (18) of 2020 amends articles of Law No. (3) of 2012 on MBRSG. Article (6) of the Law No. (3) pertaining to certain mandates of MBRSG will be replaced by a new article.

Law No. (18) is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The changes brought into effect by the new Laws support the action plan set by the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai, chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, which seeks to increase the ability of government entities to achieve the leadership’s vision and boost their effectiveness in serving the people and the community.