Sheikh Mohammed issues decree on Dubai Autism Centre

Decree No. (26) of 2021 seeks to make Dubai a leading centre for education, treatment of people with autism.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (26) of 2021 pertaining to Dubai Autism Centre on Thursday.

As part of implementing the new decree, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (22) of 2021 appointing the Board members of the Dubai Autism Centre.

The Board will be chaired by Hesham Al Qassim and its members include Dr. Alia bint Humaid Al Qassimi, Dr. Hind Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, Sami Al Reyami, Salha Khalifa bin Thiban Al Falasi, Dr. Sheikha Ahmed Al Raisi and the Director General of the Center, who will be appointed by a decision issued by the Chairman of the Board.

Decree No. (26) of 2021 seeks to make Dubai a leading centre for the education and treatment of people with autism. The legislation outlines the roles of the Center, whose key aim is to integrate children with autism into the community through holistic educational methodologies and therapeutic interventions.

The Chairman of the board will issue the decisions necessary to implement this decree, subject to the approval of board members.

The centre’s sources of funding include revenues from fees charged for its services and programmes as well as donations, grants and endowments approved by the Board of Directors. The Executive Council of Dubai may also approve other sources of funding.

The new decree replaces decree No. (21) of 2001 and annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions. Decisions issued to implement decree No. (21) of 2001 will remain in place until new decisions replacing them are issued.

The centre’s headquarters are based in Dubai. The board of directors can issue decisions to open branches and offices for the center both within and outside the emirate.

Decree No. (26) of 2021 and Executive Council Resolution No. (22) of 2021 are effective from their date of publication in the Official Gazette.