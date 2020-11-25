Sheikh Mohammed announces Arab Government Excellence Award winners

The awards aim to recognise leading Arab ministers and ministries for their work in advancing governance and administrative practices.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced the winners of the Arab Government Excellence Award, which aims to recognise leading Arab ministers and ministries for their outstanding work in advancing governance and administrative practice in the region.

Hala Al Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Egypt, was selected as the best minister in the Arab world.

The Saudi Ministry of Trade was selected as the best ministry in the Arab world.

Launching the awards last year in May, Sheikh Mohammed said: "The Arab League can play a major developmental role for the region. The Arab Government Excellence Award aims to create a new development movement in the Arab World."

"A country that adopts advanced administrative systems will gain a sustainable, fast-paced development journey leading to further prosperity, strength and growth," he added.

Winners of awards for best ministries/institutions

Best Arab Ministry: Ministry of Commerce - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Best Arab government project to develop the health sector: The optimal use of antibiotics, Ministry of Health - Kingdom of Bahrain

Best Arab government project to develop infrastructure: Benban Solar Park - Egypt

Best Arab government project for community development: The complementary support programme "Takaful" - Jordan, and the home based businesses program (Khatwa) - Bahrain

Best Arab government project to develop education: Innovation Acceleration Program - Oman.

Best Arab government initiative: The customs single window for trade, OfOQ - Bahrain; Furijat initiative KSA; and "Mobile License" service - Jordan.

Best Arab government application: Sakani, a government app to facilitate real estate finance – KSA; Tawasul App, a mobile version of the National Suggestion & Complaint system - Bahrain; and "Start up Your Company" - KSA.

Best Arab government project to empower youth: The youth empowerment introduced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Best Arab government entity: The Food and Drug Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Winners of individual categories

Best Arab Minister: Dr. Hala Helmy Al Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Egypt.

Best General Manager of an Arab entity: Eng. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mowkley, CEO of the National Water Company, KSA.

Best Municipal Manager among Arab cities: Ahmad Al Manfouhi, Director General of Kuwait Municipality

Best Arab Governor: Major General Adel Mohamed Ibrahim Al Ghadhban, Governor of Port Said, Egypt.

Best Arab government employee: Colonel doctor Salah Al Din Ibrahim Al Tarabsha, Consultant Cardiac Surgery - Queen Alia Heart Institute, Jordan

Best Arab government female employee: Noha Ahmed Al-Sayed – Tech Center at Al Muntazah district, Egypt, and Mona Muhammad Salman Mishaal, National Agricultural Research Center, Jordan.