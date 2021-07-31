Sheikh Mohammed announces boards of various organisations

The new decrees include those on the board of directors of British University in Dubai, Dubai Cares, Dubai Women Establishment and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued a series of decrees on the boards of directors of various organisations.

The new decrees include those on the board of directors of British University in Dubai; Dubai Cares; Dubai Women Establishment; and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum chairs the Board of Trustees of British University in Dubai, while the head of the university serves as the Vice-Chairman. Other members of the Board include Hussain Hassan Mirza Al Sayegh, Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Sheikha Hind Ali Rashid Al Mualla, and a representative each of Dubai Holding; British Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Emirates NBD; Rolls-Royce International Ltd.; the British Business Group; and Atkins.

The board of trustees will serve for three years starting from the effective date of this decree.

Board of Directors of Dubai Cares is chaired by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy while Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg serves as the Vice-Chairman. Other members of the Board include Sami Ahmed Al Qamzi, Abdulla Mohammed Karam and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi. The Board serves for a renewable term of three years. This decree replaces decree No. (4) of 2018, on the restructuring of the Board of Directors of Dubai Cares.

The decree annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions. The decree is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.

The Board of Directors of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) is chaired by the Managing Director, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, while Hala Badri serves as Vice-Chairperson. Other members of the board include Huda Al Hashimi, Huda Buhumaid, Khawla Al Mehairi, Mona Bu Samra, Fahima Al Bastaki, Aljoud Lootah and Moaza Saeed Al Marri, in addition to the CEO of the DWE.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued a decree on the Board of Directors of Watani Al Emarat Foundation. The Board is chaired by Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, and its members include Saeed Al Aweem who serves as Vice-Chairman, Mohammed Al Theeb, Mohammed Al Hali, Dherar Humaid Belhoul, Abdulla Dhaaen Al Jatbi, and Mohammed Omar Al Tayer. The decree is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.