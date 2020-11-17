Government
Sheikh Mohamed invites Israeli President Rivlin to the UAE

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 17, 2020

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hail the two countries' peace accord.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel, have extended invitations to visit each other’s countries.

This came on Tuesday as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received a message from President Rivlin. The message dealt with bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve mutual interests.

In his message, the Israeli President expressed appreciation for the efforts made to sign the historic peace accord between the two countries. He said it paves the way for a new era in UAE-Israeli ties.

In his reply, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked President Rivlin for his positive and constructive stance. He also expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the cooperation that led to the historic peace accord, which is poised to contribute to regional stability.

Both the countries had agreed to normalise ties in August and a US-brokered Abraham Accords was signed on September 15.




