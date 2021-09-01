Government
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relations

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 1, 2021

(Wam)

Austin lauded UAE's support to facilitate the safe transit of US citizens, Afghans and other nationals from Kabul.


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Lloyd James Austin, US Secretary of Defence, reviewed strengthening the defence cooperation ties between the two friendly nations and exchanged views over a number of issues of interest.

This came in a phone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received from Austin today, wherein the latter appreciated the significant support provided by the UAE for his country to facilitate the safe transit of US citizens in addition to other nationals, diplomats, teams of humanitarian organisations and Afghans holding foreign visas for other friendly nations, from Afghanistan.

The US minister said the UAE facilitating the transit of evacuees through its airports played a significant role in ensuring the safe evacuation of the nationals of different partner nations from Afghanistan.




