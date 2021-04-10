Sheikh Mansour to head UAE Central Bank board of directors

Decree announced by Sheikh Khalifa.

The UAE named new members of the board of its central bank including two vice chairmen in a decree issued on Saturday, state news agency WAM reported.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday issued a federal decree to reconstitute the board of directors of the Central Bank of the UAE.

The board will be headed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh and Jassem Mohammad Buatabah Al Zaabi have been appointed as vice chairmen.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, and Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi, were also appointed to the bank’s board of directors.

Khalid Muhammad Balama Al Tameemi was named last week as governor of the Gulf state’s central bank. — Staff Report