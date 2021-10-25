Sheikh Maktoum to head UAE delegation at Saudi's 'The Middle East Green Initiative Summit'

The initiative was launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with an aim to protect nature and the planet.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, heads the UAE delegation to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the ‘The Middle East Green Initiative Summit.’

