Sheikh Khalifa issues decree appointing Director-General of UAE Space Agency

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, the Director-General of the UAE Space Agency.

The decision comes as part of the efforts taken by the UAE government to promote the performance of government entities and achieve qualitative leaps in the flexibility of their structures and policies, update their strategies and enhance their preparations for the next fifty years.

With his vast experience of more than 20 years in the fields of military aviation and defence in the public and private sectors, Al Qubaisi will lead the efforts of the UAE Space Agency to develop space sciences and associated advanced technologies, establish related regulations and policies, establish bilateral and multilateral international partnerships, as well as promoting national capabilities.

Al Qubaisi holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from California State University Sacramento, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.