Sheikh Khalifa appoints Huda Al Hashimi to new role in UAE ministry

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal decree appointing Huda Al Hashimi as Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs.

Al Hashimi, who is the Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation in the UAE government, is responsible for monitoring the development of the UAE government’s national agenda, verifying the government’s readiness and ability to implement and harmonise the UAE vision with its agenda, coordinate the related national strategy and offer consultations to the UAE government on issues related to government strategy and innovation.

She also manages the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), which aims to implement and support innovations and new working models adopted by government authorities, as well as enhance government innovation in the country. She also leads the Government Accelerators and monitors the initiatives of the Ministry of Possibilities.

Al Hashimi is part of the action team of the Dubai Executive Office, which supervised the implementation and launch of several local strategic projects, including the Dubai Financial Centre.

She also assumed the position of Director of Government Sector Development Department at the Dubai Executive Council, where she oversees government sector development programmes.

Al Hashimi is a board member of the Digital School, the UAE Gender Balance Council and the Dubai Women’s Establishment, in addition to the Supreme Committee of the Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Education Programme. She is also a member of the 4IR Council and the Agile Governance Future Council at the World Economic Forum.

She holds a BSc in Business Administration from the Higher Colleges of Technology, where she graduated with honours and received the Sheikh Rashid Award for Scientific Excellence. She is an alumni member of the London Business School and was enrolled in the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development programme.