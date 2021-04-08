Sheikh Hamdan gives 'flag' to Dewa for 'best govt initiative'

Authority wins award for its smart consumption initiative.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has won the coveted flag of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services — bagging the ‘best government initiative’ award for its Smart Living programme.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of the emirate, presented the flag to Dewa on Thursday during the Hamdan Hub 2020 event, which was organised by Dubai The Model Centre (DTMC).

Praising the government entities’ efforts and innovative spirit, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Despite the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic, Dubai has been able to turn the greatest of challenges into opportunities. Government entities have been able to ensure the highest levels of business and service continuity. No matter what the challenges are, our aspirations will continue to be sky high. We have a deep commitment to innovation and improvement.”

Among 50 initiatives submitted by 28 government entities, eight were shortlisted to compete for the flag. Dewa’s Smart Living programme was selected as the best government initiative based on customers’ votes and evaluations by key committees.

Smart Living is an initiative that helps residents monitor their electricity and water consumption so they can take steps and make informed decisions to bring it down.

In line with @HHShkMohd’s vision to enhance government performance, keep pace with the future and meet the expectations of our community, we are focusing our efforts on reinforcing Dubai's position in government services, to become among the world’s leading cities in the sector. pic.twitter.com/uwAZVJJ8zc — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 8, 2021

Such innovative government services, Sheikh Hamdan said, are an essential part of the UAE’s strategy to navigate the rapid transformations sweeping across the world.

The Dubai Crown Prince expressed his appreciation for the commitment shown by government entities in raising positivity and fostering a collaborative spirit to meet the growing demands of customers. He also urged them to keep seeking new ways to boost excellence and strengthen teamwork.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the award ceremony was the culmination of a year of dedicated efforts by government entities to improve their services in collaboration with the DTMC.

Al Basti said Covid-19 tested the ability of government organisations to maintain business and service continuity and their readiness to meet customer requirements in a crisis.

Apart from Dewa’s Smart Living, initiatives shortlisted for the award included the Dubai Police’s clearance certificate; Roads and Transport Authority‘s Tarabut; Dubai Land Department’s Taqyimee smart application for real estate valuators; Dubai Health Authority’s Medical Fitness System, Salem; Dubai Economy Department’s Auto Renewal; Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s virtual guided museum tours initiative; and the Dubai Municipality’s Qoot initiative.