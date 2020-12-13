Sharjah Ruler appoints new Chairman of SEWA
The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of issuance.
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Chairman for Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).
Decree No. 37 of 2020 stipulates that Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi will be appointed as Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, on the system of private jobs in Sharjah Government, as of its date.
The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field. It shall be published in the Official Gazette.
Sharjah Ruler appoints new Chairman of SEWA
