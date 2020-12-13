Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

Sharjah Ruler appoints new Chairman of SEWA

Wam/Sharjah
Filed on December 13, 2020

(Wam file)

The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of issuance.

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Chairman for Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

Decree No. 37 of 2020 stipulates that Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi will be appointed as Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, on the system of private jobs in Sharjah Government, as of its date.

The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field. It shall be published in the Official Gazette.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201117&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201119069&Ref=AR&profile=1010 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 