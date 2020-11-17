Sharjah removes abandoned boats from its beaches
The boats were docked for a long time on Al Khan and Al Mamzar beaches
As part of a campaign launched by the Sharjah Municipality, officials have removed all the boats docked for a long time on Al Khan and Al Mamzar beaches, abandoned by the owners.
An official with the civic body said the initiative is in implementation of directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the emirate.
Thabit Al Taraif, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, explained that the abandoned boats were being used as stores for fishing tools and other things by some fishermen. The inspectors notified the owners of the boats and told them to remove the contents immediately. He added that the municipality will continue its campaigns to monitor all negative behaviours that distort the aesthetic appearance of the city.
Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant director-general of the Customer Service Sector, explained that the municipality is coordinating with other authorities to remove the boats that are left in the sea.
