Scholars call expansion of 10-year UAE visa rule 'futuristic'

UAE residents pursuing higher professional degrees as well as doctoral degrees hailed the UAE government’s move to expand the 10-year golden visa scheme as a ‘futuristic’move.

According to an announcement made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday, more sections of professionals — including those in the academic sector — will be eligible for the 10-year golden visa.

Under the law, professionals holding PhD degrees from one of the top 500 universities in the world will be given the golden visa.

Chinese expat Quiming Chen, who is pursuing a PhD in management from Amity University in Dubai, said: “The UAE has always been open to embrace new talent who will productively lead to the growth of the country. Retaining qualified professionals will lead to the progress of the nation. This will also make residents more secure which will prompt them to think of staying back in the country for longer, thereby contributing to the development of the UAE. If eligible, in future, I would definitely want to apply for it.”

The golden visa advantage also extends to the spouses and children of the professionals.

Reena Khan, who holds a postdoctoral degree in Biochemistry from the university of North Carolina, said: “It’s undoubtedly a welcome move. Instead of going anywhere else, we will now consider extending our stay here. More research would ultimately translate into more job opportunities.”

Reena’s husband Imran, who also holds a PhD in Nutritional Biochemistry and works in a government food safety department, added: “It’s a very good move by the government. Research is still at its nascent stages here in the UAE and by extending the visa to this category of people, the government is actually looking to bolster R&D in the country. This will lead to greater creativity, innovation and more job opportunities. With more technical and professional jobs, the country will create avenues to reshape its future.”

He added: “Also, this makes things more sustainable for our future generations. This country’s rulers are true visionaries.”

Dr Arindam Banerjee, associate professor and Director – Student Recruitment (UG Programs) at SP Jain School of Global Management Dubai Campus, said: “This is indeed a welcome move by the government which clearly reflects the forward-looking and visionary mindset of our leaders. The 10-year visa would potentially encourage increased focus on academic research, impactful innovation and lasting engagement between research and practice. This would also retain a significant talent pool who are already in research and contribute to the indigenous body of knowledge within the UAE.”

