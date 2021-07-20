Photos: UAE leaders offer Eid Al Adha prayers

Residents and royals offer Eid prayers at mosques and musallas on Tuesday.

Eid Al Adha prayers were offered at mosques and musallas across the UAE on Tuesday morning by residents and royals with Covid-19 safety measures.

Rulers and Crown Princes offered the prayers with dignitaries and officials in their respective Emirates.

Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered Eid Al Adha prayers at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and his brother Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, performed Eid prayers at the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque in Zabeel area.

.@HamdanMohammed and @MaktoumMohammed perform Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/FNVwsPuzsx — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 20, 2021

Ras Al Khaimah

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed Eid prayers along with his son, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Also read:

UAE Covid rules to celebrate Eid Al Adha safely

Ajman

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, offered Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Zaher Palace.

Umm Al Quwain

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, offered the prayers along with his son Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Mosque.