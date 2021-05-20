- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Photos: Sheikh Mohamed calls Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre’s work inspiring
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has visited the UAE Capital’s Stem Cells Centre.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre are carrying out “advanced research”.
“Their inspiring work is a key part of UAE efforts to offer medical expertise to help eradicate diseases and support human development worldwide,” he tweeted.
The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre is a specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine.
Founded in March 2019 to meet growing domestic and regional demand for specialised medical services and treatments, the centre is equipped with the latest technologies, medical devices which are unique to the region, and a team of internationally recognised doctors and researchers.
It was a pleasure to meet the team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center who are carrying out advanced research. Their inspiring work is a key part of UAE efforts to offer medical expertise to help eradicate diseases and support human development worldwide pic.twitter.com/Yg4Y6yXdOq— (@MohamedBinZayed) May 20, 2021
Its specialties include immunology, haematology, clinical stem cell therapy, molecular biology, immunotherapy, orthopedics, and urology, among others.
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohamed calls Abu Dhabi Stem Cells ...
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has visited the UAE Capital’s Stem... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued for...
This will reduce the horizontal visibility over some areas. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Schools set to welcome 100%...
Optimism grows after students in the 12-15-year age group allowed to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued
Doctors urged to inform patients of the risks involved. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer vaccine for all aged 12 and above at drive-...
Last week, the UAE had approved administering Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Americas
Dh83,000 monthly salary: Indian girl gets job...
She had received multiple offers from companies like Goldman Sachs... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
After black fungus, white fungus infection...
White fungus affects lungs as well as other parts of the body, such... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued for...
This will reduce the horizontal visibility over some areas. READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued