Photos: Sheikh Mohamed calls Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre’s work inspiring

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has visited the UAE Capital’s Stem Cells Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre are carrying out “advanced research”.

“Their inspiring work is a key part of UAE efforts to offer medical expertise to help eradicate diseases and support human development worldwide,” he tweeted.

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre is a specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

Founded in March 2019 to meet growing domestic and regional demand for specialised medical services and treatments, the centre is equipped with the latest technologies, medical devices which are unique to the region, and a team of internationally recognised doctors and researchers.

Its specialties include immunology, haematology, clinical stem cell therapy, molecular biology, immunotherapy, orthopedics, and urology, among others.