Pakistan's 75th Independence Day: UAE envoy pays tribute to Jinnah
Al Zaabi pays rich tributes to the 'great leader' and Pakistan.
Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan has extended his heartiest congratulations to Pakistani government and people on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day on August 14, 2021.
To pay his tribute to the founding father of Pakistan, Muhammed Ali Jinnah, Al Zaabi visited the Mazar (mausoleum) of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi - where he recited Surah Al Fatihah.
He also visited the museum that houses the collection of items used by Jinnah.
H.E. Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, the UAE Ambassador in Islmabad: celebrating Pakistan’s 74th independence anniversary, we recall with respect the Great Leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his great effors & achievements, express our respect for the people and leadership of this great country pic.twitter.com/gC3oZkKZDG— UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) August 11, 2021
During his visit, Al Zaabi expressed his respect for the people and leadership of Pakistan, and addressed the late Jinnah as ‘a great leader’ and Pakistan as ‘a great country’.
The mission in UAE took to Twitter to post pictures and details of the visit in Karachi.
The envoy also recorded his impressions in the guest book at the museum.
Al-Zaabi said: “We remember the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his struggles and deeds with respect.”
