Muslim Brotherhood a terror organisation: UAE Fatwa Council
This came during a virtual meeting on Monday led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of the council.
The UAE Fatwa Council has declared that its stances against terror groups and organisations stem from the UAE leadership’s principled vision toward all instigators of violence regardless of their names and messages.
This came during a virtual meeting on Monday led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of the council. The meeting reviewed the statement of the Council of Senior Scholars of Saudi Arabia, which affirms that Sharia promotes unity and warns against division and rogue groups.
The council declared its full support for the Saudi council statement “which echoes the previous proclamations of the governments of the UAE and Saudi Arabia that consider the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation”.
This is due to its support for violent extremist groups, disputes with leaderships and disobedience.It also urged all Muslims to denounce divisions and avoid supporting, sympathising with, and joining organisations that aim to instigate divisions.
Citing verses from the Holy Quran and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the council affirmed that it is not permissible to pledge allegiance to anyone other than the ruler. It is also not permissible to pledge allegiance to a clandestine ‘emir’.
-
Emergencies
Dubai Civil Defence put out house fire in record...
The DCD controlled the fire 13 minutes after it was reported. READ MORE
-
Government
Muslim Brotherhood a terror organisation: UAE...
This came during a virtual meeting on Monday led by Sheikh Abdullah... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE National Day: 50% discount on traffic fines...
The scheme shall cancel all black points along with the fines... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE allows 100% ownership of businesses by...
Companies will no longer need to have an Emirati sponsor. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews