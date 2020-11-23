Muslim Brotherhood a terror organisation: UAE Fatwa Council

This came during a virtual meeting on Monday led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of the council.

The UAE Fatwa Council has declared that its stances against terror groups and organisations stem from the UAE leadership’s principled vision toward all instigators of violence regardless of their names and messages.

This came during a virtual meeting on Monday led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of the council. The meeting reviewed the statement of the Council of Senior Scholars of Saudi Arabia, which affirms that Sharia promotes unity and warns against division and rogue groups.

The council declared its full support for the Saudi council statement “which echoes the previous proclamations of the governments of the UAE and Saudi Arabia that consider the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation”.

This is due to its support for violent extremist groups, disputes with leaderships and disobedience.It also urged all Muslims to denounce divisions and avoid supporting, sympathising with, and joining organisations that aim to instigate divisions.

Citing verses from the Holy Quran and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the council affirmed that it is not permissible to pledge allegiance to anyone other than the ruler. It is also not permissible to pledge allegiance to a clandestine ‘emir’.