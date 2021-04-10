Leaders, citizens congratulate UAE's newest astronauts on proud achievement

'A huge thanks to the UAE Astronaut Programme team for their hard work - best of luck to Mohammed and Nora'

UAE leaders, scientists, citizens and residents congratulated Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla on being selected to join the Emirati astronaut corp.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council said on Twitter, “With the support of our wise leadership, Emirati youth continue to make great strides and push their ambition to new limits. Today, two new Emirati astronauts joined the UAE Astronaut Programme. Our young talents continue to set a model example to the world with their determination.”

He added, “Nora AlMatrooshi, the first Arab female astronaut, and Mohammed AlMulla will represent our nation in the @NASA Astronaut Candidate Class. A huge thanks to the UAE Astronaut Programme team for their hard work and best of luck to Mohammed and Nora on their new, exciting journey.”

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women Establishment tweeted, “Noura Al-Matroushi’s joining the Emirates Astronaut Program as the first Arab astronaut is a new achievement for Emirati women. We congratulate her and her colleague, astronaut Muhammad Al-Mulla, and wish them all success in their mission and hope they raise the name of the UAE high. Congratulations to our wise leadership and our honourable people.”

Hazzaa Al Mansouri, the UAE’s first astronaut to travel to space, tweeted, “Congratulations to Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammed AlMulla for joining the team of the UAE Astronaut Programme. We await you in preparation for new missions and exchange our expertise. I wish that we succeed together in raising the name of our nation ever higher.”

Sultan Al Neyadi, the second in the UAE astronaut corp, said, “I would like to extend a warm welcome to astronauts Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammed AlMulla to the UAE Astronaut Programme team! We met during the final interviews before the second batch was announced and soon, we will be one team with common goals aiming for Emirati success.”

Al Matrooshi, the Arab world’s first female astronaut, and Al Mulla were welcome as UAE’s newest astronauts on Saturday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. The pair will join Hazzaa Al Mansouri, the first Emirati to journey into space, and Sultan Al Neyadi, who was part of the backup crew for a mission to the International Space Station in September 2019.

