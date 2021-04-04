- EVENTS
Iraqi PM Mustafa Al Kadhimi meets UAE leaders
The Iraqi PM was welcomed with a 21-gun salute.
Dr Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, held talks with UAE leaders on Sunday to strengthen ties among the two brotherly countries.
Al Khadhimi had arrived in the UAE on Sunday morning on an official visit.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led an entourage to welcome the Iraqi PM and the accompanying delegation upon arrival at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi.
The Iraqi PM was accorded a red-carpet reception, where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played after which the artillery fired a 21-gun salute for the guest.
.. .. .. .. .. .. .. pic.twitter.com/lLjBHUiziG— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 4, 2021
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also received Al Khadhimi as well later in the day and tweeted about the talks.
#MohamedbinZayed: It was a pleasure to welcome our brother Mustafa Al-Khadimi, Prime Minister of #Iraq to the #UAE where he is amongst family. I look forward to our fruitful discussions regarding the prosperity and development of our brotherly nations#WamNews pic.twitter.com/sHElVRHEwO— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) April 4, 2021
