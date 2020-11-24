India External Affairs Minister to visit UAE

The visit is part of his official tour covering Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles between Nov 24 and 26.

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar will be visiting the UAE between November 25 and 26.

He is scheduled to meet Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of UAE, on November 26. Both leaders will take forward the cooperation between India and UAE under the comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues. The minister will also discuss ways for Indian workers to resume their jobs in UAE in the post-Covid scenario. More than 3 million Indians live and work in UAE.

During the visit he will be meeting his counterparts and also the top leadership of these countries.

India and UAE have maintained close high-level contacts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on combating the pandemic.

EAM has also spoken to the UAE Foreign Minister several times in the past few months. They also co-chaired the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in September 2020. A meeting of the High Level Task Force on Investments (HLTFI) was co-chaired by our Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways and Chairman, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) in early November.

Dr S Jaishankar’s visit to Bahrain on November 24-25 will be his first visit to the country as EAM. He will convey condolences on behalf of Government and people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the sad demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain His Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on November 11. He will also hold talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Bahrain hosts more than 350,000 Indians and both countries have worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic. Flights are operational between both countries under an air bubble arrangement.

In the last leg of his tour, EAM will travel to Seychelles on 27-28 November 2020. EAM will call-on the newly elected President of Seychelles His Excellency Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan to present greetings of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new Government and avenues for further strengthening India-Seychelles bilateral relations. EAM will also hold bilateral consultations with the newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism H.E. Sylvestre Radegonde.