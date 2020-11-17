Government
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives in UAE

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 17, 2020

(Wam)

Mitsotakis is in the UAE on a two-day working visit.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, arrived in the UAE on Tuesday for a two-day working visit.

The Greek Prime Minister was received at the airport by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a number of senior officials.




